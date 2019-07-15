River-Cade to host 1st Annual King of Comedy Contest Saturday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — River-Cade is well underway in Siouxland. From the smile contest to the foot-golf tournament, everyone has their favorite activities, but there’s something new to check out.

It’s the 1st Annual River-Cade King of Comedy Contest. It will be at VanGarde Arts on Saturday night starting at 7:00 p.m.

Touring stand up comic Nathan Hults will perform a set along with your host, national touring comic Garie Lewis.

The comics will be judged on two categories, the most original Stand Up routine and Best Joke.

Garie Lewis and Nick Davidson, with River-Cade, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share the details.

You can find the full schedule of events, here.