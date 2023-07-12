SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — River-Cade’s annual Smile Contest is right around the corner.

The annual competition of pearly whites will be back in Siouxland on Saturday.

The contest is open to children between 4 and 12 and is free of charge.

The contest will take place at the Southern Hills Mall at the courtyard, which is near Scheels.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. and the contest will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Finalists will move on to be in the River-Cade Parade with final judging to take place after. The parade is on July 19.

For more details, visit River-Cade’s website.