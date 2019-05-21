River-Cade Royalty applications due with scholarships available

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s River-Cade Festival is looking for young women interested in representing the festival and their community.

College-age women are eligible for the River-Cade Royalty Contest and up to $3,000 in scholarship money.

Candidate must meet each of the 5 requirements listed below:

Must be a single female with no dependents -Must never have been married

Must be 18 years of age AND a high school graduate

Must not exceed 23 years of age

During her reign, Royalty must pursue higher education: At a college within a 125-mile radius of Sioux City, IA or, Royalty’s home residence must be within of 125 miles of Sioux City, IA.

Each candidate will be individually interviewed by a panel of judges and present a prepared and impromptu speech before the judges and fellow candidates. The River-Cade Queen will receive a $3,000 scholarship for her college education. Each River-Cade Princess will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Registrations are due to the Royalty Fleet by mail or by hand delivery no later than May 31, 2019. A $30 application fee, payable to River-Cade, should be submitted by check or money order with your application.

Reigning Queen of the River Emily Croston and River-Cade Princess Kaitlyn Tooley stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us more specifics.