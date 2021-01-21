River-Cade preparing to host annual cardboard sled race

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — River-Cade is making preparations to kick off their annual cardboard sled races.

Trophies will be given to race winners and the most creative sled.

People interested in participating can stop by the Park and Recreations Office to pick up cardboard if needed. When you are done assembling your sled, you can bring it to the races at Cone Park.

“It’s quite exciting to see those come down this hill because on cardboard, they come down this hill full force and it’s just fun to watch. The enthusiasm, the joy makes it all worth while,” said event coordinator Phyl Claeys.

The event will take place on February 21 and is free and open to the public.