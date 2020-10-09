River-Cade prepares to host Halloween Barstool Open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a nearly three-month delay, a River-Cade tradition is returning to Historic 4th Street just in time for Halloween.

The 12th Annual Barstool Open will kick off on October 31st. The pub-crawl and mini golf tournament has teams visit 18 bars along 4th Street is a fundraiser for River-Cade and the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission.

The event is generally held in July, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We’ve talked to the bars, we’ve taken the virus very seriously but between having masks and the social distancing, we’re going to put on a safe an event as we can. Common sense dictates that for the people that choose to come to it, we hope everyone turns out because I think everybody is ready to have a fun day and this will indeed be a fun day.” says Phyl Claeys, Rivercade Event Coordinator

Registration for teams is $50 per team, and folks must be 21 or older.

