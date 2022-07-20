SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland summer filled Pierce Street in Sioux City Wednesday night.

Since 1964, the River-Cade Celebration has been headlined by a downtown parade with thousands of people lined up to grab candy and beads.

This year’s River-Cade Parade saw 100 entries taking to the street including politicians, clowns, and commercial entries.

An ice cream social and smile contest followed the parade, capping off the night’s activities.

River-Cade officials say that the parade is just one of the many events that make for a year-long celebration.

“Not just this week, but there are the sled races and fishing derby and there’s Riverssance, so there’s a lot going on throughout the year and the parade is a great way to advertise all the stuff that’s going on,” said reigning River-Cade Queen Taylor Strawn.

This year is the 59h year that the parade has kicked off River-Cade week and many more events are scheduled including the crowning of River-Cade royalty on Saturday at the South Sioux City Mariott Riverfront.