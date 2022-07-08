SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Organizers of the annual River-Cade announced two people will be this year’s River-Cade Parade Marshals.

River-Cade founder Phil Claeys announced Russell and Diana Wooly of Lamb Productions Threatre will take on the ceremonial role.

Claeys also said that the parade will run down Pierce Street starting at 11th Street and go to the Long Lines Rec Center. The staging area will be from 11th to 14th streets.

The River-Cade Parade takes place July 20 at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, will be the Dairy Queen Ice Cream Social, Smile Contest Finals, and Music at the Rec Center.

There are many events as part of River-Cade throughout July and some events into August and the Kingdom of Riverssance in October. For the full list of River-Cade events, click here.