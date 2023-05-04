SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new River-Cade event called is meant to be a whole day full of fun.

Taking place June 3, Bluegills and Bluegrass is actually two events. It starts in the morning with the Youth Fishing Derby. The derby, meant for children 4 to 12 years old, starts at 9 a.m. at Bacon Creek Park.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which can be done at Bomgaars or the Bacon Creek General Store. Registration, which costs $5, for the event includes a rod, reel, and tackle. Additionally, as part of the fee, a lunch will be provided and a chance to win a bike.

Children who don’t know how to fish, don’t need to worry as they can, you can learn from some of Siouxland’s best, the River City Anglers Club.

Later that day, River-Cade will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a bluegrass music festival at the Anderson Pavillion.

The free festival starts at 4 p.m. Bands performing include Ditchwater Bullfrogs, the Haymakers, Pretend Friend, and Harper and the Midwest Kind. People are reminded to bring a lawn chair for the evening. A beer garden and food trucks will also be at the event. At 10:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks show and the Sunset Boat Parade will take place.

KCAU 9 is sponsor of the Bluegills and Bluegrass Festival.