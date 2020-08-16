River-Cade hosts 4th annual bowling competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The River-cade and Riverssance may have been canceled, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Over at Rush Lanes, the fourth annual River-cade Bowling Tournament was held Friday and Saturday. Around a dozen participants came out to see who would be crowned River-cade’s top bowler.

Organizers say despite the small turnout, they were glad the event brought people together amid the pandemic.

“Actually, I feel honored that we’re able to do it and just keep the tradition going. Like I said, it’s only our fourth one, but hopefully, somewhere in the future, we’re gonna get a lot more,” said Kelly Pearson, of Rush Lanes.

River-cade continues on Sunday with the annual skateboard contest at Cook Park.