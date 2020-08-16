River-Cade hosts 4th annual bowling competition

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The River-cade and Riverssance may have been canceled, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Over at Rush Lanes, the fourth annual River-cade Bowling Tournament was held Friday and Saturday. Around a dozen participants came out to see who would be crowned River-cade’s top bowler.

Organizers say despite the small turnout, they were glad the event brought people together amid the pandemic.

“Actually, I feel honored that we’re able to do it and just keep the tradition going. Like I said, it’s only our fourth one, but hopefully, somewhere in the future, we’re gonna get a lot more,” said Kelly Pearson, of Rush Lanes.

River-cade continues on Sunday with the annual skateboard contest at Cook Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories