SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hot rods for a hot cause. River-cade will be hosting a car show and the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The show will be on Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Historic 4th Street between Virginia Street and Floyd Boulevard.

In lieu of an admission fee, eventgoers are asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the food bank.

