River-Cade holds change of command ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland’s premier summer festival officially welcomed new leadership on Wednesday night. The summer festivals change of command ceremony took place just off the Missouri River at the Delta Hotel. KCAU 9 evening anchor Tim Seaman is wrapping up 2 years of service as Port Admiral while local state legislator Tim Kecena handed off his duties as Commodore. The two spent the past two years helping organize events and sharing the story of River-Cade, an event ranking as one of the nation’s longest running summer festivals.

“It’s crazy amazing. It’s due to all the volunteers and the sponsors. People like you who come help us work as Port Admiral and Tim Kacena the Commodore with you. There are so many different events. The kids love our cardboard sled races and the fishing derby is probably the greatest thing going,” said Admirals Club President, Jeff Wooldridge.



The next River-Cade event, the Fleet Farm annual youth fishing derby & Rivercity Anglers casting contest is set for June 1st at Bacon Creek Park. Any 4-12 year old can get registered at Bacon Creek General store.

Nic Davidson and Matt Breen both joined the fleet Wednesday night as Commodore and Port Admiral.