SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A popular Siouxland celebration is gearing up for another year of fun.

River-Cade is again sponsoring its annual Cardboard Sled Races at Cone Park. The 20th competition is set for Saturday, February 6.

Entries are being accepted in four age groups. Races will begin at noon the day of.

First through third-place finishers will receive trophies, as well the most creative builders.

“And it’s just an opportunity for families to get together and do it, businesses to get together to do it, and it’s all part of the River-Cade fun,” said Phil Claeys, River-Cade event coordinator.

West Rock is donating sheets of cardboard that will be available at the expo center.