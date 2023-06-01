SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new summer music event takes the stage this weekend in Sioux City. River-cade‘s organizer, Phil Claeys explains what’s in store for the first annual Bluegills and Bluegrass Music festival in the video above.

The free festival starts at 4 p.m. Bands performing include Ditchwater Bullfrogs, the Haymakers, Pretend Friend, and Harper and the Midwest Kind. People are reminded to bring a lawn chair for the evening. A beer garden and food trucks will also be at the event. At 10:30 p.m., there will be a fireworks show and the Sunset Boat Parade will take place.

It’s part of River-cade’s 60th anniversary celebrations. Saturday, June 3, also features the Youth Fishing Derby at Bacon Creek park. Fishing starts at 9:00 a.m and is for ages 4 to 12.