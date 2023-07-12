SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Happy Birthday River-Cade!

According to the River-Cade event organizers, the birthday theme is set to help celebrate 60 years of parades. On July 19, at 6:30 p.m., the celebratory parade will begin.

The parade will run from 3rd and Iowa Street, across Pierce Street, then end at the Long Lines Rec Center.

Staging will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 4th and Iowa Street. After the parade, there will be an ice cream social at Dairy Queen along with the results of the Smile Contest.

Clubs, companies, or organizations that would like to participate in the parade will need to fill out an application with an entry fee.

