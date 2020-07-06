River-Cade events to take place through October, some events canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Though many Siouxland events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, there’s hope for several River-Cade events.

After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has released a new schedule of events for the 57th Annual River-Cade.

Event officials are spreading out the activities over the course of four months, July, August, September, and October.

Some changes will be made to the outdoor events, like the Barstool Open, which will now be held on Halloween.

Though many events will still be able to take place, officials still had to cancel a handful of events, including the River-Cade parade.

“That was just a real tough one. We took a lot of thought as to if we should have anything and now as time goes on we see that wearing masks and outdoors seems to be working pretty good and kind of stabilized things but who knows,” said Phil Claeys, River-Cade Event Coordinator.

Face coverings will not be required at events this year, however, officials are encouraging folks to wear masks at events.

The September Smile Contest will still take place, but the dates have yet to be announced.

Last year’s Queen of the River was asked to stay on as this year’s court and they all said yes.

Below is a list of dates for events that are still scheduled to take place over the next few months.

July 11-12: River-Cade Green Valley Amateur Golf Tourney; call 712-252-2025 for information.

July 17-18: Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car & Bike Show at the Dakota-Thurston County Fairgrounds; visit scene website for more information.

July 18: River-Cade Sun Valley Footgolf Tournament at 3 p.m.; call 712-258-9770 for information.

August 14-15: River-Cade Rushworks Lanes Bowling Tournament; call 712-252-4545 for more information.

August 16: River-Cade Skateboard Tournament at Cook Park at 6 p.m.; call 712-898-0601 for information.

September 12: River-Cade 24th Annual Youth Fishing Derby & River City Anglers Casting Contest at Bacon Creek Park for ages four to 12. Participants must pre-register and pay the $5 fee. The registry will be available at Fleet Farm or Bacon Creek General Store starting August 1.

October 3-4: River-Cade 17th Annual Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fest at Riverside Park.

October 31: River-Cade Holloween at Barstool Open.

