River-Cade announces 2021 lineup of events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several long-running summer events are back for 2021 in Siouxland.

River-Cade organizers said this year’s activities begin this month and run through October.

After the pandemic canceled most River-Cade events a year ago, organizers said the 58th edition of the summer festival carries extra meaning.

“People are always excited, people share the excitement with me. And that’s why it’s a Sioux City Celebration. We look at ourselves and the Chamber named us several years ago referred to the River-Cade Celebration as the signature celebration of Siouxland. And that’s what we are,” said River-Cade Event Coordinator Phil Claeys.

The full list of events can be seen here or down below.

River-Cade Green Valley Amateur Golf TournamentJuly 10-11Call 712-252-2025 for details.
River-Cade Scene of the Crash Rockbilly Car and Bike ShowJuly 16-17Event is at the Dakota Thurston County Fairgrounds. More info can be found here.
River-Cade Sun Valley FootGolf TournamentJuly 17Starts at 3 p.m. Call 712-258-9770 for more details.
River-Cade Downtown Live Music NightAugust 6Starts at 6 p.m. at Sioux City Museum.
River-Cade Budweiser 12th Barstool Open Mini Golf Pub CrawlAugust 7Preregister at any of the 18 4th Street Bars starting July 1. Team of 4 – $50.
River-Cade Open Mic NightAugust 12Event at Vangarde Arts 416, Pierce Street, starting at 7 p.m.
River-Cade RushWerks Lanes Summer Swing Bowling Tournament August 13-14Call 712-252-4545 for details.
River-Cade Smile ContestAugust 14Starts at 2 p.m. at the Center Court in Southern Hill Mall. Ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12.
River-Cade Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard ContestAugust 15Event is at Cook Park Skate Park from 1-4 p.m.
River-Cade Downtown ParadeAugust 18Starts at 6 p.m. on 3rd and Court to 1st.
River-Cade Open Mic NightAugust 19Event at Vangarde Arts 416, Pierce Street, starting at 7 p.m.
River-Cade Volleyball TournamentAugust 21Event at Jim’s Lounge, 3405 Stone Avenue, call 712-274-7200.
24th Annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby & The Ron McKinley River City Anglers Casting ContestAugust 21Event at Bacon Creek Park. Preregistration required.
River-Cade Family Fun Carnival Show August 25-29Event at Long Lines Rec Center Lot, 1st & Pierce.
River-Cade Comedy CompetitionAugust 28Event at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce Street. Starts at 8 p.m.
River-Cade AuctionSeptember 22Location TBA.
18th Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance GatheringOctober 2-3Event at Riverside Park. Advance discount tickets will be at Hy-Vee stores in September.

