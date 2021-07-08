River-Cade announces 2021 lineup of events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several long-running summer events are back for 2021 in Siouxland.
River-Cade organizers said this year’s activities begin this month and run through October.
After the pandemic canceled most River-Cade events a year ago, organizers said the 58th edition of the summer festival carries extra meaning.
“People are always excited, people share the excitement with me. And that’s why it’s a Sioux City Celebration. We look at ourselves and the Chamber named us several years ago referred to the River-Cade Celebration as the signature celebration of Siouxland. And that’s what we are,” said River-Cade Event Coordinator Phil Claeys.
The full list of events can be seen here or down below.
|River-Cade Green Valley Amateur Golf Tournament
|July 10-11
|Call 712-252-2025 for details.
|River-Cade Scene of the Crash Rockbilly Car and Bike Show
|July 16-17
|Event is at the Dakota Thurston County Fairgrounds. More info can be found here.
|River-Cade Sun Valley FootGolf Tournament
|July 17
|Starts at 3 p.m. Call 712-258-9770 for more details.
|River-Cade Downtown Live Music Night
|August 6
|Starts at 6 p.m. at Sioux City Museum.
|River-Cade Budweiser 12th Barstool Open Mini Golf Pub Crawl
|August 7
|Preregister at any of the 18 4th Street Bars starting July 1. Team of 4 – $50.
|River-Cade Open Mic Night
|August 12
|Event at Vangarde Arts 416, Pierce Street, starting at 7 p.m.
|River-Cade RushWerks Lanes Summer Swing Bowling Tournament
|August 13-14
|Call 712-252-4545 for details.
|River-Cade Smile Contest
|August 14
|Starts at 2 p.m. at the Center Court in Southern Hill Mall. Ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12.
|River-Cade Andy Langin Memorial Skateboard Contest
|August 15
|Event is at Cook Park Skate Park from 1-4 p.m.
|River-Cade Downtown Parade
|August 18
|Starts at 6 p.m. on 3rd and Court to 1st.
|River-Cade Open Mic Night
|August 19
|Event at Vangarde Arts 416, Pierce Street, starting at 7 p.m.
|River-Cade Volleyball Tournament
|August 21
|Event at Jim’s Lounge, 3405 Stone Avenue, call 712-274-7200.
|24th Annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby & The Ron McKinley River City Anglers Casting Contest
|August 21
|Event at Bacon Creek Park. Preregistration required.
|River-Cade Family Fun Carnival Show
|August 25-29
|Event at Long Lines Rec Center Lot, 1st & Pierce.
|River-Cade Comedy Competition
|August 28
|Event at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce Street. Starts at 8 p.m.
|River-Cade Auction
|September 22
|Location TBA.
|18th Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Gathering
|October 2-3
|Event at Riverside Park. Advance discount tickets will be at Hy-Vee stores in September.