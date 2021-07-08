River-Cade announces 2021 lineup of events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several long-running summer events are back for 2021 in Siouxland.

River-Cade organizers said this year’s activities begin this month and run through October.

After the pandemic canceled most River-Cade events a year ago, organizers said the 58th edition of the summer festival carries extra meaning.

“People are always excited, people share the excitement with me. And that’s why it’s a Sioux City Celebration. We look at ourselves and the Chamber named us several years ago referred to the River-Cade Celebration as the signature celebration of Siouxland. And that’s what we are,” said River-Cade Event Coordinator Phil Claeys.

The full list of events can be seen here or down below.