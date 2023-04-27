SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The River-Cade parade is set to return this July. They are currently accepting applications from those interested in participating.

According to River-Cade’s website, the parade will be on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. Staging will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 13th Street and Pierce Street.

The parade is set to run from 11th Street and Pierce Street, down to the Long Lines Rec Center.

After the parade, there will be an Ice Cream Social as well as the Smile Contest Finals at the Long Lines Rec Center.

If you’re interested in participating in the parade, you can find the application here. Details on where to send and how to pay are also available on their website.