SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The National Association of Home Builders reports the price of materials has jumped more than 8% in just the last four months and local contractors say they have never seen costs this high.

Small builders said long wait times and rising prices are the new norms as they stock up on materials ahead of construction season.

Micah Fenwick is an installer with Titan Gutters. He said some material costs have tripled and the wait time is still about a week.

“Downspouts were about $9 a foot and now it’s about $15, so the costs are pretty crazy,” Fenwick said.

From lumber to metal, a variety of products are more expensive.

Larry Wittry sells water softeners in Siouxland. He orders his parts three months in advance. Wittry said he’s not the only one irritated with supply chain delays and higher costs.

“New homeowners have been frustrated because once they get into their new home, they like to have conditioned or softened water with their appliances and some of their fixtures in their home,” Wittry said.

He said these obstacles are unlike anything he’s seen in 20 years of experience.

Terri Schelm is the executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland. She said price increases strike without warning whether Siouxlanders are waiting on a new home to be built or the latest appliances.

“Plan accordingly,” Schelm said. “Work with your contractor and have a good dialogue. That’s the best thing to do so you don’t have any unexpected surprises because they don’t always know when the price increases are coming either.”