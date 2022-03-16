SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From COVID to final exams, Siouxland students have a lot on their minds and local counselors say the workload is increasing.

Cindi Prather is a licensed therapist at Heartland Counseling Services in South Sioux City. She works with children and said mental health issues are prevalent in urban and rural areas of Siouxland.

“It’s very important because mental health issues it’s not just in cities or populated areas. It’s also very prevalent in rural areas. Anywhere there is people, there’s a need,” Prather said.

Prather said she continues to see a rising number of clients.

Bob Geary is the guidance director at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. He said the pandemic still disrupts daily life for students and counselors.

“Kids got out of the routine of the typical school day. Getting them back in that even though we had a full year last year, we’re still feeling the after-effects of that. Add that to our normal workload, it’s created a pretty busy schedule for us,” Geary said.

He said the school has two counselors who see more than 250 kids each. They also have a mental health specialist.

Geary said counselors also help with test preparation and occasionally teach classes. He saidit can be a lot of work but they always try to put the needs of the kids first

“I really appreciate and work closely with a lot of counselors around and they do great work. it’s very much a full-time job and they do wonderful work for a lot of different kids that have a lot of different particular circumstances,” Geary said.

Geary said all schools would like to add more counselors but budget limits prevent them from doing so.