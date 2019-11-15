Rising number of apartments in Sioux City

Sioux City is in the middle of an economic boom right now with new hotels and apartment buildings being renovated or created all over the city

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Several new apartment complexes will soon be going up around Sioux City, meeting a growing demand for more housing options.

Sioux City is in the middle of an economic boom right now with new hotels and apartment buildings being renovated or created all over the city, but right now, many of those projects are on the higher end.

“They often look at the higher rents and say I could purchase a home and own it for a lot less than rent and I know I’m gonna be here,” said Jason Geary, a Center 21 agent.

Rent for an apartment in Sioux City ranges from $700 to well over a $1,000 but city leaders say the new apartment buildings in the works right now will likely be on the higher end.

“Today, we are definitely seeing a lot more interest in that and we are starting to see them fill up quickly too. Some of these out of town developers are coming in and asking where is my next project gonna be because they want to do another one,” said Chris Madsen, Sioux City City Planner.

“As people have new options are they are willing to pay higher prices for those options,” said Geary. For newer apartments with better amenities and stuff like that. Some of the older complexes that have fewer amenities and are maybe more older in design and layout those ones at the same point and time are picking up a different clientele who need a more affordable option.”

While there’s a demand for any new housing in Sioux City, there’s also a need for more affordable options like low-income housing.

“The vast majority of our properties are at 95-97% occupied,” said George Wakeman with Oakleaf Properties.

Oakleaf Property Management only serves disabled, elderly, and low-income residents. They say people are constantly looking for more affordable options in the city.

“There will always be people who need subsidized housing,” said Wakeman.

City leaders say it’s just a sign of the overall need for more housing in Siouxland.

“All across the board any kind of housing is both needed and being developed right now,” said Madsen.

The Sioux City City Council has also given the green light to a new development in over in the Sunnybrook area. The development includes 188 apartment units and 20 townhouses.