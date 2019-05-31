Rising Missouri River may cause flooded streets in South Sioux City Video

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – People in South Sioux City are being warned that the rising river water may have a significant impact on the city's west side drainage system.

South Sioux City Public Works Director, Bob Livermore, says the Westside Drainage water storage is now full. People should expect minor to moderate street flooding taking place at West 21st Street between 5th Avuene and the Highway 77 bypass. Water could be seen on 9th Avenue at West 21st Street. People living along the drainage will see it come up into the grassed areas adjacent to it.

Livermore says they have pumping ready to pump once the river goes down.

The time to empty the Westside Drainage depends on how fast the Missouri River goes down. As a few more storms are expected in the upcoming days, the rain amounts will negatively impact the water levels in the drainage.