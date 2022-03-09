SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The recent rise of gas prices has been affecting local organizations’ food donations.

Valerie Petersen, the associate director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, knows how quickly prices can change. She recalled the Food Bank was paying roughly $3 per gallon for diesel fuel a year ago. Once Russia invaded Ukraine, the price has jumped to $4.

“This affects our deliveries. it affects our mobile pantry. it affects our agencies in big ways,” Petersen said.

Petersen said the Food Bank has increased fundraising efforts and has combined deliveries to make the most out of their time on the road.

The Radiant Life Community Church is one of the organizations that depends on the Food Bank.

Anne Cvrk manages the church’s food pantry and free weekly meals. she says the church is using more gas to meet a rising demand for food.

“We’re finding more and more people calling that would like us to deliver to them because they’re not able to get to us because they don’t have vehicles, don’t have gas money, things like that,” Cvrk said.

Cvrk said in her nine years helping the church’s food pantry, she’s never seen gas play such a pivotal role in people’s lives.

“We’ve gotten calls asking for donations if we will help with gas money. That’s not something we will help with but we’ve gotten more requests for that type of thing so we have other places that we refer people to for that,” Cvrk said.

