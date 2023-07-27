SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, fertilizer prices more than doubled between 2021 and 2022 due to a short supply, as well as high energy costs and other factors.

The price of fertilizer products in Iowa is still higher than it was a couple years ago. The average cost of anhydrous ammonia this year is more than $700 per ton and liquid nitrogen is over $350 per ton.

Grant Howe is a third-generation farmer near Hinton. He said his family has experimented with different kinds of fertilizer with mixed results.

“We’ve used dry urea and it takes a lot of rain to get that in the ground so we prefer anhydrous, and we really like our chicken litter because it gives us organic matter and sulfur and zinc and calcium,” he said. “Also, we found that the yield is always better with chicken litter versus commercial fertilizer.”

He said fertilizer prices have been quite volatile over the last two years.

“Last fall, it was extremely high and this spring it was low and two years ago it was the opposite, so you really need to plan your marketing and your interest rates will affect that,” Howe said.

Leah Ten Napel is a field agronomist for Iowa State Extension and Outreach. She helps growers plan for the harvest season. She said farmers often need a variety of fertilizers.

“There’s always probably research being done on different alternative fertilizers, but when it comes to rural crops, we need them on such a big level, and we need so many tons of them that it’s hard to come up with some of these alternatives,” she said.

Ten Napel said the most common fertilizer in Northwest Iowa is manure and preparation is critical for growers.

“We recommend that farmers soil sample their fields, know exactly what nutrients are out there, so you have a good idea of what you need to supplement with,” Ten Napel said.

USDA is providing nearly $10 million through the fertilizer production expansion program to Landus Cooperative and Progressive Ag Cooperative to increase local fertilizer options for Iowa farmers and producers.