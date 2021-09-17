Rising COVID-19 numbers could be concerning for hospital capacity in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If Siouxland headed for another difficult winter of COVID, health care workers said if case counts continue to rise at their current rate, there is a concern.

“We’ve been seeing a steady increase in COVID cases really since July, now it definitely is increasing to pretty significant levels that we probably haven’t seen since last winter,” said Tyler Brock, with Siouxland District Health.

The most recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show Woodbury County averaging about 66 new COVID cases a day.

On average, all of Iowa is reporting an average of 1,700 daily cases. For comparison, Nebraska averages around 800 new cases a day, and South Dakota has 465 cases a day.

With those rising cases brings an increasing concern about hospital capacity.

“There are lots of illnesses going around so our hospitals are definitely busy, and COVID is one part of the reason, our primary focus is really on keeping the severe infections at a minimum, and our vaccines have done a really good job of doing that. so it’s not too late for people to get vaccinated,” said Brock.

There are 17 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Sioux City hospitals.