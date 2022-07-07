YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The prices of propane are a growing concern this summer.

Anyone who relies on propane is feeling the pinch of rising costs, and that’s especially true for farmers.

According to the U.S. Energy and Information Administration, propane prices in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota remain above $2 per gallon. A year ago, it was only $1.50.

John Gunderson owns a farm near Yankton, South Dakota. While he won’t be drying this year’s crop of corn and soybean for a few months, he said he’s already doing the math.

“If you raise the cost of the inputs and say you figure that propane costs are going to be 15 to 20 cents a bushel to dry it, that comes right off the bottom line,” he said.

Gunderson said he paid twice as much for propane in 2021 compared to 2020, and he worries an early fall could lead to farmers spending even more than they expected.