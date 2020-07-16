RiseFest has been postponed until 2021

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – RISE Ministries has announced on Thursday that RiseFest 2020 is now postponed until 2021.

“We are heartbroken,” said Rob Roozeboom, President and Founder of RISE Ministries, “but after hours of brainstorming and discussion with staff, our board, and local health departments we have decided that we cannot, in good faith, proceed with RiseFest 2020. We are devastated that we can’t fulfill our mission and realize that there are going to be so many disappointed people.”

The festival adds that current ticket holders have a few options:

Everyone who purchased a ticket for RiseFest 2020 will be able to use their ticket for RiseFest 2021. No action will be necessary.

Donate your ticket to RISE Ministries.

All ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to begin their refund process for the purchase price of the ticket if they wish.

RiseFest is a two-day Christian music festival that features provoking speakers, seminars, Kid Zone, Tween Area, Youth Area, merchandise tents, camping, and the nation’s top-rated Christian artists.

