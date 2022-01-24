SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Three more names have been added to 2022’s list of Risefest speakers and performers.

Risefest announced in December 2021 that they are welcoming TobyMac, For King & Country, Mac Powell, and Unspoken at the 2022 Risefest.

On Monday, they announced Terrian and Ben Fuller will be performing along with Megan Marshman, who is an author.

“Adding Terrian, Ben, and Megan is so exciting!” said Founder and President Rob Roozeboom. “Terrian is a talented young female artist who I can’t wait for festival-goers to hear. Ben and Megan have extremely powerful stories of how God met them in their heartache and darkness. Ben is passionate about sharing his testimony through his inspiring music. Megan is a masterful storyteller whose energy, joy, and love for God is contagious.”

RiseFest said during last year’s event, more than 18,000 people from around 24 sates came to visit the festival.

RiseFest 2022 tickets are on sale; prices can be found on this website.