SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Christian music festival in Siouxland has announced its lineup.

RiseFest, a music festival that takes place in Sheldon, has announced entertainment will include TobyMac, For King & Country, Mac Powell, and Unspoken.

The 2022 event takes place on June 10 to 11, and tickets are available on this website. The first RiseFest took place in 2001.

The music festival is centered around Christ and hosted by RISE Ministries.