RiseFest 2020 rescheduled for September

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Many events have been canceled due to COVID-19, but a Siouxland music festival isn’t letting the virus cancel its 20th year.

Originally scheduled for June, RiseFest has been postponed until Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, the team announced that most of the original line-up will be heading to Sheldon for the festival.

Big Daddy Weave, Jason Gray, and the Newsboys United remain on the September 4 and 5 schedule.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will still be valid in September.

If ticket buyers are unable to attend the rescheduled dates, their tickets will be valid for the 2021 festival.

