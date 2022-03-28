SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 18 states have now confirmed at least one case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza commonly known as bird flu, and the fourth case in Nebraska has caused state officials to take precaution.

On Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced another case of bird flu was found, this time among a backyard flock in Holt County. The discovery caused officials to ban all poultry shows and auctions until at least May 1, when they’ll reassess the area’s transmission rates.

University of Nebraska poultry veterinarian Dr. Don Reynolds explained why the decision was made to try to slow the spread.

“A great way of promoting exposure, especially bird to bird contact and through contaminated things like cages and tools and vehicles, is to have these shows,” said Dr. Reynolds.

Woodbury County’s Iowa State Extension office said there were 35 poultry exhibitors during last year’s fair which included 140 birds, and director Karrie King said if poultry events are still banned by the time fair season comes around, leaders will have other activities ready to go so no kids will feel left out.

“Luckily we have some fantastic superintendents that are part of the project and oversee it and they can step in and they offer alternatives for the kids to be able to come and enjoy the fair and recognize that they’ve had projects,” said King.

Dr. Reynolds said because of how the virus behaves, there’s hope the spread could be slowed by the end of summer.

“It doesn’t survive very well in the environment when there’s dry, warm conditions, etcetera. But under cool, damp conditions like we get in the springtime and coupled with the migratory waterfowl, it can certainly exist in the environment,” said Dr. Reynolds.

King said poultry events will be green-lit to resume after May 1 if there’s no confirmed cases in Iowa for at least thirty days.

