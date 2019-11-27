Riding along with plows after first winter storm

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – All over Siouxland on Wednesday, plows were fast at work trying to make sure the roads are as safe as possible for drivers.

I got the opportunity to hop into one of South Sioux City’s plows on Wednesday and see how snow days are like for plow drivers.

“This is kinda interesting. I’ve never done anything like this. So, this is kinda fun!” said Mike Mast, plow driver.

Mast has been a plow driver for South Sioux City for 30 years.

He and most of the crew began working on the streets on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

“A guy can work 15, 18, 20 hours and that’s just our job. Of course, we take breaks and you can’t be out there completely falling asleep,” said Mast.

When KCAU 9 News caught up with Mast, most of the streets were clean, with the exception of some ice they were working on.

But he says earlier on Wednesday, conditions were rough.

“The actual snow and the blowing you know earlier, it was 45 miles. You can’t see nothing out here so you just have to live on the edge a little bit,” said Mast.

“We appreciate everything that they have done in the past and currently what they’re doing. For some reason, they just love what they’re doing they like to make sure the people are safe out in the streets and that they are able to get home and to work as well,” said Oscar Gomez, South Sioux City Assistant City Administrator.

But on snowy days, the many cars on the roads can be worrisome for plow drivers.

“They don’t give you no room. They don’t care. It’s really sad because they want the streets to be clean. You would think they would get off the streets and let us do our job, but that’s not the case,” said Mast.

Mast says he loves his job and he loves that everyone in South Sioux City is able to work together to make it safer for everyone.

“We’re just a small town and we really work together and we all do a hell of a job. I’m even proud to work here since it’s such a wonderful place to work at,” said Mast.

If you see a plow driver out and about, be sure to tell them thank you.