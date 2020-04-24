Ricketts warns of ‘civil unrest’ if meatpacking plants close

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU/AP) – The nation’s meatpacking industry continues to see outbreaks of COVID-19. And with Dakota County reporting nearly 140 new cases Thursday, many are wondering how many cases could be connected to Tyson plants located in Dakota City and Madison.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said that number is not known at the moment, but despite outbreaks at other facilities in the state, he will not force plants to shut down.

He told the Associated Press closures would hurt the state’s food supply and lead to civil unrest if people lose access to meat.

“And we are working with them to keep them open, so I don’t see a scenario in which they close. It’s about their operation. and internally, they’re going to make their own decisions. But we’re working very hard so they can stay open because it’s vital for our food supply. Remember this is a community problem, not a specific business or industry problem,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts said that information is key to helping prevent the spread of the virus in every community, which is why state officials have begun streaming Spanish-language coronavirus updates for Nebraskans twice a week, in addition to the daily English updates.

Latest Coronavirus Stories