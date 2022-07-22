Photo from the livestream from the Nebraska Public Media. The picture shows Governor Ricketts and Rob Dover with his family.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed a new state senator for Nebraska state legislative District 19.

District 19 represents Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. The seat became open after Rep. Mike Flood, the previous state senator resigned after winning a special election for the U.S. House. Shortly after the win, Ricketts asked for applicants for Flood’s replacement.

President of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors Rob Dover has been selected to serve as the senator for District 19. The governor noted Dover’s experience with the community as a main driver for his selection.

“Rob has deep ties to District 19 as a longtime local leader,” said Gov. Ricketts. “He will strongly defend pro-life values and work to protect Second Amendment rights. As a senator, Rob will be dedicated to controlling spending and delivering more property tax relief to Nebraskans.”

Dover is expected to serve for the District 19 legislative seat until January 2025 when the term expires.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature,” said Dover. “I’m a longtime resident of the district, and I’m committed to seeing northeast Nebraska thrive. I’ve dedicated my professional life to the real estate industry, and I’ll work in the Legislature to help reduce the tax burden on Nebraska’s families. I’ll also use my education and experience in finance to ensure the State wisely stewards taxpayer dollars.”

The governor noted that Dover graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Wayne State College.

The press conference and swearing-in ceremony took place at 10 a.m. The video of the ceremony can be watched on our Facebook page.