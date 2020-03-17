Ricketts issues order allowing virtual meetings for public entities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Tuesday perminniting state and local government boards, commissions, and other public bodies to meet virtually.

The meetings can be by videoconference, teleconference, or other electronic means through May 31.

Ricketts said all virtual meetings must be available to the public, including media, allowing citizens to participate and stay informed.

The Governor’s order did not waive the advanced publicized notice and the agenda requirements for public meetings.

The executive order follows the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s guidance that all social gatherings be limited to 10 people or less through March 31.

The complete text can be viewed or downloaded below.