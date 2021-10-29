Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, seen here in February 2021, recently highlighted the launch of a “Beef Passport” program to support the state’s agriculture industry. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order Friday barring state agencies from enforcing coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Ricketts said that the president’s vaccine mandate violates personal freedom and abuses the federal government’s power, adding that while they encourage people to get vaccinated, it shouldn’t be coerced.

Ricketts also said that he will continue to fight “President Joe Biden’s government overreach.”

Read his full statement below:

President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power. While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine. This order takes the next step and bars cabinet state agencies from complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates from the federal government or other parties. We will continue to use every tool we have in the toolbox to fight back against President Joe Biden’s government overreach, so we can protect the freedom of Nebraskans against big government in Washington, D.C. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska Governor

A full copy of the executive order can be found below.

Attorney General Doug Peterson recently issued a statement regarding potential legal challenges to the forthcoming federal vaccine mandate.

The Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard shows that on October 26, there have been 282,287 total positive cases, 2,469 deaths, and 379 active hospitalizations. There have also been 2,159,948 vaccinations administered with 1,078,251 people fully vaccinated, accounting for 68.47% of the state population eligible for a vaccine.