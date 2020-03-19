Ricketts announces Directed Health Measure for four counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Nebraska’s first Directed Health Measure (DHM) for COVID-19 Thursday.

The DHM was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and applies to Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties and will be in effect till April 30. The communities are within Educational Service Units (ESU) #3 and #19.

In addition to the DHM, Dr. Adi M. Pour, Douglas County Public Health Director, issued an order for Douglas County effective through April 30. Full details on the order can be found here.

Regions of Nebraska outside of ESUs #3 and #19 remain under the guidance issued on Monday by the Governor’s Office. You can find it by clicking here.

The Governor’s office said if a community transmission case of COVID-19 occurs in other regions of the state, Ricketts will announce DHMs covering the additional regions.

A Q&A about the DHM was released by the Governor’s Office and can be read below.

Who does the Directed Health Measure apply to?

It applies to places such as theaters, churches, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons, and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts, and athletic events. This is not an exhaustive list but illustrates the types of locations the DHM applies to.

Do I need to shut down my bar or restaurant?

At bars and restaurants, it applies to patrons, not to your workforce. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to ask their patrons if they can prepare their orders for takeout upon arrival. Restaurants will play a key part in feeding people throughout the pandemic.

Do I need to shut down my daycare?

No. DHHS has issued new guidance that daycares need to follow. You can find it by clicking here.

Do I need to shut down my office?

No. The Directed Health Measure does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs, and other traditional office settings. This is not an exhaustive list but illustrates the types of locations the DHM does not apply to.

Furthermore, we do not expect these facilities to be impacted by additional limits at this time.

Do I need to cancel a wedding or a funeral?

Weddings and funerals are also subject to the 10-person limit. Event planners and facilities are encouraged to be flexible with people who are rearranging their plans.

