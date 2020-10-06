Rick Stewart makes campaign stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An outsider running for an Iowan Senate seat made a campaign stop in Sioux City earlier today.

Rick Stewart is the Libertarian candidate running against Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democrat Theresa Greenfield. Stewart said that Iowans could benefit from having a Libertarian voice in the senate.

“That most people don’t know Libratarians are out there but if they did know, and I always say this, if I had one half of the budget of my Democratic and Republican opponents then I would win because I would educate Iowans that Libratarians are here and you can vote for them,” said Stewart.

The Iowa native and business owner admitted that many voters may have not heard of him or of the Libertarian Party but said he’s working hard to get his name out there.

“Get to everyone of those county seats and try to talk to people in every single county, not just once but hopefully two or three times.”

Aside from Ernst, Greenfield and Stewart, Suzanne Herzog of Cedar Rapids is also on the ballot as an independent.

