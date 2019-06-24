Ribfest raises more than $75,000 for Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A barbeque fundraiser that got Siouxlanders tasting great food was a big success for a Siouxland organization.

Saturday’s Rib Fest raised over $75,000 for Camp High Hopes, a record amount.

The record amount will help the camp’s services and programs for children and adults with disabilities.

“Rib Fest 2019 was bigger and better this year and Camp High Hopes is proud to team up with our sponsors and partners to provide a family-fun event,” says Chris Liberto, the Executive Director of Camp High Hopes. “This event is the perfect way to kick off summer, and the proceeds stay local and will help provide recreational experiences for our campers with disabilities.”

Ferg A Que from Sioux City won it all and went home as the Grand Champion of Rib Fest 2019. They received cash, trophies, and a special guitar from Hard Rock for their big win. Patti’s Pit Stop, from Battle Creek, Iowa received the People’s Choice award. The Reserve Champion in the competition went to Hillbilly Smoke from Turin, Iowa.

Over 2700 people attended the event this year.