RibFest nixes regular event, offers pandemic-friendly alternative

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – RibFest has come and gone quickly.

Hundreds of cars lined up downtown today to pick up their summer grilling packs to support Camp High Hopes.

With meat donated by Tyson and other partners, patrons got everything they needed to have the RibFest experience at home.

Every dollar raised today goes to making campers’ time at camp unforgettable.

“So, this a definite pivot for this year, but this was definitely the right thing to do. This is a safe way to raise money for Camp High Hopes, but also give people what they really want,” said Sarah Morgan, advancement director for Camp High Hopes.

Over 350 grilling packs were distributed at today’s event.