Ribbon cutting held for redesigned chamber building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting of its own on Tuesday, celebrating the grand opening of the newly redesigned chamber building.

As the community continues to grow, the chamber’s board of directors saying the investment in a new facility was needed.

“Part of our focus in this renovation was to reflect the economic vitality of the Siouxland tri-state region,” said Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber.

The chamber inviting the public to the open house all afternoon on Tuesday, and celebrating the building’s dedication with food and fun for everyone.

