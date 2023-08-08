SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at Siouxland Freedom Park for its new gazebo.

Larry and Julie Delperdang donated the money to cover the cost of the project, which was $50,000.

Around a year ago, the idea came from the Delperdangs for the gazebo. The construction began this spring and finished about 3 or 4 weeks ago.

The gazebo will be used as a place for people to rest and reflect while seeing many memorials in the park. It’s one of several additions helping to honor all veterans.

“The name of this park is Freedom Park. Our freedom is dependent on our military. They’ve earned it, blood, sweat, and tears. They’ve earned our freedom,” Delperdang said.

The paving project for the driveway off of veterans drive and up-close parking to the interpretive center is complete and open for public use. It cost $750,000. The Korean War Memorial project will begin next week and it is expected to be done by October 1.