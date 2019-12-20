Ribbon cutting held for early head start classroom at WITCC

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Community Action Agency of Siouxland held a ribbon cutting on the Western Iowa Tech. campus Thursday.

The organization teamed up with WITCC to add early head start classrooms to the college campus. A wing of Sun Ridge Apartments is now three classrooms for infants to toddlers.

Seven students at WITCC already have enrolled their children in the program giving young adults a chance to get a higher education.

“If there are adults that think, ‘I really want to get that diploma. I really want to work on this. It’s time for me to go to school.’ This is what this classroom means to them. We have several people here, who because of this, they are able to go back to school,” said Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

These classrooms are three of 29 all around Sioux City taking care and teaching numerous kids in the area.