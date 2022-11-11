SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxlanders in South Sioux City came together to recognize Veterans Day.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate some new amenities at the Siouxland Freedom Park. 8,000 square feet (sq. ft) of trails and sidewalks were funded by a $25,000 grant from AARP.

John Ludwick is the Post Commander for American Legion Post 307 in South Sioux City. He said the compassion for veterans in Siouxland is heartwarming.

“communities come out and support us very well, we’ve had a good crowd today. The support is overwhelming. Siouxland freedom park is of course not just a south sioux thing. It’s for the whole country,” said Ludwick.

After the Veterans Day event, Honor Guard walked the Vietnam Memorial Wall from noon until 5 p.m. with Changing of the Guard every 30 minutes.