Reynolds signs bill to help rural areas with transportation costs

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Over 300 Iowa school districts will get a financial boost next school year, which will help cut down transportation costs.

Over seven million dollars will be distributed to 204 school districts that are all facing above-average transportation costs.

“Some of the shorter routes are about 20 miles and some of the longer routes are possible 35-40 miles. The miles add up after a while. You know, that is every morning and every night,” said Superintendent Todd Meyer of the Hinton Community School.

The statewide average transportation cost per student in Iowa is roughly $347 dollars. Meyer says Hinton spends slightly less than that but still stands to pick up an extra $10 per student next school year.

With around 800 students, that’s an $8,000 boost in revenue and Meyer said the money won’t go to waste.

“But it’s great you know anytime their going to give us a little extra money to help pay for some things that we can turn around and use in the classroom is a win for the kids and that’s why I’m here,” said Meyer.

On the bigger picture lawmakers have yet to establish how much total funding schools will receive for K-12 education next year.

Current proposals call for an increase anywhere between 2.5 and 2.1 percent.