Reynolds: Schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Teachers and students alike are saddened after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced traditional classroom activities won’t resume this session.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. Everybody will be safe and we don’t have to worry as long as everyone’s adhering to the guidelines. On the other hand, it’s very sad for our students that they don’t get to see–they don’t get to finish off their year,” East High School teacher Aubrey McCalsen-Hibbs said.

For Sioux City students who have been looking forward to prom and graduation for years, the news doesn’t come as a shock, but is still disappointing.

“I think it’s sad that kids are missing a lot of their firsts in high schools and a lot of their lasts in high school, and just like throughout the high school journey that kids don’t get to experience everything they could,” East High School senior Ella Voloshen said.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says while a traditional graduation ceremony could still take place at a later date, the district will hold a virtual commencement on May 23, 2020.

“While it would be the first of its kind if we were the only ones doing it, I think you’re going to see an awful lot of school districts doing it right now,” Dr. Gausman said.

The decision to keep schools closed is also affecting high school athletes, with all spring sports now canceled.

“I think Drake and state, obviously the high profile meets down in Des Moines, but even just Sioux City relays, where everyone gets to come down and watch you, and it’s just sad that now I don’t have that at all,” East High School sophomore Sydney Helt said.

Helt added that students are understanding of the situation, and are already focusing on the future.

“I think that’s the best thing we can do at this point, which is just [to] do what’s best for everyone,” Helt said.