Live Now
WATCH: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate begins
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Reynolds creating bureau designed to avoid school shootings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is creating a Governor’s School Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Public Safety in an effort to avoid school violence experienced in other states.

Her plan announced Tuesday includes hiring additional officers and creating a digital application and tip line for students to anonymously identify threats.

Reynolds is asking lawmakers for $2 million to start the bureau and an ongoing $1.5 million annually to run it.

She says Iowa can’t wait for something to happen to act. The proposal would add two state agents with cyber training to identify early threats.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories