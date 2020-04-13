Revival Animal Health encouraging pet owners to #SitStayPlay

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Revival Animal Health Paw Squad is inviting the entire community to join them in celebrating the wonderful pets we have by showing the world how people are connecting with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pet care said its a way to help spread goodness at this uncertain time.

Revival Animal Health are asking pet owners to use #SitStayPlay to share stories, whether it’s extra walks, more treats, or “hiring” them as your office assistant.

“A lot of us are working from home right now and it’s very common to have four-legged staff members in attendance on video calls. For those of us who are still coming into the office, we are finding we have more time at home to play with, cuddle, and connect with our pets. It’s been a great reminder of how powerful it is to love a pet and how they are there for us, unconditionally, even in the most challenging times,” said Jim Rossiter, CEO, Revival Animal Health.

The hashtag #SitStayPlay can also be used to connect with one another during this time.

They’re asking people to tag Revival Animal Health on social media when posting the stories.

“We’re all sitting still, we’re all staying home, and – as lovers of pets – that means we have more time to play. It’s the greatest gift we can give our pets and, ultimately, ourselves,” said Rossiter.

Latest Stories