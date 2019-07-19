Revival Animal Health celebrating Petsmas, 30th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s Christmas in July, and this holiday is going to the dogs.

Revival Animal Health will be hosting a Petsmas Party and their 30th anniversary of Revival Animal Health. This free, family and dog-friendly event will be on July 27 at the Orange City facility.

Starting at 2 p.m. that Saturday, there will be wiener dog races, bouncy houses, and an agility course. Following that there will be a pork cookoff at the Greenspace. That’s north of REC, 1645 Albany Place SE. That’s a six dollar meal with local celebrity judges at the cookoff.

To cap off the night, there will be free entertainment with Diamond Empire Band at the greenspace.

After dark, there will be a fireworks show to celebrate Revival Animal Health’s 30th anniversary.

Shelley Hexom, with Revival Animal Health, stopped by our KCAU studio to share all the details.