WAUKEE, Iowa (WHO) — A Sioux City man is being held in the Dallas County Jail after police say he admitted to sending nude photos and video of his ex-girlfriend to her new boyfriend.

The investigation began on Saturday when Waukee Police said they were called to a residence in Waukee on a report of harassment, according to court documents. An officer met with a woman who said she and 27-year-old Christopher Hackett had broken up earlier this year, but once she started dating someone new he sent the new boyfriend nude pics and videos of her over Facebook messenger.

Court documents said the victim asked Hackett about it and he admitted to sending the nude images.

Police said after contacting Hackett about the incident, he also admitted to sending them. He told investigators, “I just did that just because I don’t know, I just did because I was dumb.”

Hackett claimed he did not send the photos and videos to anyone else.

Hackett is now charged with first-degree harassment-nonconsensual distribution of materials which is an aggravated misdemeanor.