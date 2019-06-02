Rev-Tac hosts sniper competition in honor of fallen soldier
DIXON COUNTY, Nebraska – Rev-Tac hosted their first annual Chris D. Horton Legacy Sniper Competition in Dixon County, Nebraska. The first-of-its-kind event was named after army sniper Chris Horton of Oklahoma, who lost his life in the line of duty in September 2011.
Participants came from all over the country to be part of the three-day test of skill. KCAU 9 spoke with Chris's widow, Jane, about Chris and his life.
"He was a man of honor, man of integrity, always did the right thing, loved shooting, was more proud than anything to be an army sniper, joined the military just to become a sniper," Gold Star Widow Jane Horton said.
More Stories
-
Twelve people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a…
-
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food Truck Fridays are back as trucks…
-
People in South Sioux City are being…